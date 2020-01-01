A Ħamrun man was charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, becoming the first person to be arraigned in court in 2020.



The 61-year-old stands accused of slightly injuring his wife and daughter during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon at 5pm at their home, threatening the two women, causing them to fear violence and harassing them.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail. His lawyers told the court that the man had no intention of returning to the family home and would be living elsewhere.



Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech agreed to bail on the condition that the man sign a bail book twice daily and against a €5,000 guarantee and €600 personal deposit.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the man's wife and daughter.



Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were counsel for the defence.