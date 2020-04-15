I refer to the editorial ‘Give priority to domestic violence’ (April 13).

These are indeed uncertain times. We have all had to suddenly adjust our ways of life and what was previously routine has suddenly become alien.

It has become very clear to everyone that we need to be flexible in order to survive and this entails belief in one’s ability to change and a willingness to adapt.

The fact that we do not know how long we shall continue to practice social distancing could seem particularly daunting, especially when there are relational problems in families that used to be attenuated by the fact that people went about their daily routines during the day, only meeting in the evenings. Now we are all finding ourselves rubbing shoulders for long hours inside our homes.

We have to keep in mind that people may also be living in cramped spaces, which makes it easier for particularly delicate tempers to flare.

This is of particular significance for families where relationships were unhealthy before the advent of COVID-19. Spending more time together in this case could spell danger for people who are being abused and victimised by another family member.

All the helping services that were available before COVID-19 are still being offered and delivered, albeit mostly remotely for protection and safety. Dedicated and qualified social workers and various care professionals are working with clients round the clock, as are NGOs, the police and health service providers.

This said, there is always room for improvement and the authorities are committed to step up the social awareness of the phenomenon of domestic violence and also the preventive measures and response to the urgency it presents to our society.

The government and the Commission for Gender-based and Domestic Violence uphold the fundamental human rights of each individual and family in the Maltese islands and embrace the commitment of doing all that is possible to support and protect all individuals and families threatened by the scourge of domestic violence.

Audrey Friggieri is Malta's domestic violence commissioner