Daniil Medvedev could be forgiven for a little wishful thinking after he confirmed his status as the current king of the hard courts by winning the Miami Open on Sunday.

“If it would be my choice there would be only hard courts,” he said with a grin after beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the Miami final.

The victory was Medvedev’s fourth of the hard court season and means he has now won every hard court ATP Masters event with the exception of Indian Wells — where he was beaten in the final by Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month.

Of course, the performances in California and Miami were in tournaments without Novak Djokovic, the man who has won 13 Grand Slam titles on hard courts.

