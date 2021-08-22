Romelu Lukaku described his second Chelsea debut as “dominant” after scoring his first Premier League goal for the Blues as the European champions outclassed Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

The Belgian has returned to Stamford Bridge for a club record £97 million ($132 million) as the missing piece of a proven goalscorer to turn the Champions League winners into English champions.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have made a formidable start towards that aim with six points, five goals scored and none conceded from their opening two games of the Premier League season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta