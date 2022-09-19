CZECH REPUBLIC 9

MALTA 13

Malta’s Under-19 waterpolo team put their opening game loss to Spain in the past as they cruised past the Czech Republic 13-9 in Podgorica on Monday afternoon.

It was a show of strength and superior swimming from Anthony Farrugia’s side throughout the game against a Czech team that replaced Russia in the tournament, the latter having been banned from the games due to their ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

With their first win in two games played, Malta are in third place of their group ahead of the game between Spain and the Netherlands later on Monday.

Jake Cachia and Jake Bonavia both led the scoring with three goals each for Malta, Cenek Rames grabbing the same tally for the Czechs.

The Maltese youngsters’ enthusiasm after a good showing against Spain on Sunday was fuel as just seconds into the game, Alec Fenech scoring the opening goal with the first possession of the fixture.

Read the full report here...