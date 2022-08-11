A perky Sliema side stepped into the driving seat from the second session onwards to take Neptunes by a storm and book a place against San Giljan in next Saturday’s BOV Play-Off final.

This was a sound performance by a Sliema side, backed by maturity, resilience, and skill to finally cast away their reputation as their perennial underachievers.

In Thursday’s match, Sliema had to overcome the psychological drawback of always failing the last hurdle to finally shrug off the pressure of starting the season with the favourites’ tag and finish it off empty-handed.

It’s still a long way to go for Sliema and anything can happen if they can spark another epic series of matches against the Saints.

