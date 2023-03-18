Max Verstappen topped the times ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez for a practice clean sweep as Red Bull registered another commanding one-two in Saturday’s final session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was the defending double world champion’s third successive session-topping lap at the Jeddah Street Circuit, his best in one minute 28.485 seconds beating Perez’s lap by 0.642sec.

Behind the dominant Red Bulls, Fernando Alonso confirmed his pace and potential by taking third ahead of his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll but both were more than a second adrift of the pace.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose future remained a hot topic in the paddock, was fifth for Mercedes ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who clocked his lap in the final seconds, and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

