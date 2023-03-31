Il-Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin (The Valletta Dominican Theatre Group) is presenting Fejqan, a pageant on the Passion of Christ in three acts. The play was written by Etienne Micallef. In fact, Fejqan is Micallef’s sixth play.

Direction is in the hands of veteran actor Frank Micallef, who has great experience in producing plays for Holy Week.

Like previous years, Fejqan has a great story, which keeps one glued till the end since the audience will experience various intricacies created by members of the same family. The story evolves around the principal characters of the family of Caiaphas. Around 30 actors will be taking part.

The group has been staging the pageant since 1974, the first one being held at the parish church, where it was held annually until 1980. From then onwards, after the crypt (kennierja) underneath the church was turned into a hall, complete with full furniture and equipment, the pageant was moved underground.

Fejqan will be staged at the Dominican Hall, 152, Merchants Street, Valletta, on April 3 at 7.15pm, April 5 at 7.15pm and on April 7, Good Friday, at 9.30pm. Tickets can be obtained by calling Joe Zammit on 9945 1909.