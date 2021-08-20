To mark the eighth centenary from the death of their founder St Dominic, the Dominicans of Vittoriosa are bringing over to Malta the relic of the cranium of St Dominic from the Dominican Monastery of Monte Mario in Rome.

The relic is due to arrive in Malta tomorrow, August 21, at 11.30am, and will be transferred immediately to the Dominican Convent of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa. In the evening, a sung mass at 6.15pm will be presided over by Rev. Can Fr Marc Andre Camilleri, parish priest of Paola and rector of Christ the King basilica.

A Solemn Translation of the relic of St Dominic will start at 7pm, followed by the singing of the antiphon, solemn vespers and Eucharistic benediction.

This celebration marks the opening of a week-long festivity in honour of St Dominic, which will reach a peak on August 28 and 29, with the celebrations on those days being led by British Cardinal Michael Louis Fitzgerald, who was invited for this special occasion.

All are welcome to patronise this event and others during the week, which are of special significance for the Dominicans in Vittoriosa and the Maltese Dominican Province in general.

For more information, visit www.opbirgu.org/programm.