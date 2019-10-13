Nearing its third anniversary in Malta, Domino’s Pizza will be opening a new outlet in the coming weeks in the south of Malta.

The exact location of the new store is still being kept under wraps by the brand managers who handle the renowned brand at Famalco Group.

The team setting up the new store promise to offer the same standard of professionalism as in the Birkirkara and Qawra outlets, offering customers the services of dining in as well as take-away and delivery.

The group’s director and co-founder Hermann Mallia said: “The introduction and expansion of the brand is one of our top objectives every year. We’re immensely proud of how well our customers have received us over the past three years and we want to repay their support with the convenience of a new outlet.”

For more information, or to order a pizza, call 2144 2144 or visit www.dominos.com.mt. Domino’s Malta is a retail and hospitality business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.