Domino’s Pizza is well known as a company continually striving to maintain its high standards through unique, original and often leading cutting-edge uses of technology. By recently succeeding in becoming the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, executives of the company have stressed their desire to maintain this promotion of technology by implementing a new workspace for their developers.

Cross-functional teams under the Domino’s brand will now have a new space called the ‘Domino’s Innovation Garage’ where they will be able to experiment, create and test new ideas to take the brand to the next level. Domino’s Innovation Garage will be located at Domino’s Farms in Ann Arbor, from which their ideas and developments will travel across the globe and be implemented in every store including the ones in Malta.

The new 33,000-square-foot Innovation Garage is poised to become a two-story building with an open-concept design space fully able to hold 150 working Domino’s team members. With plans to implement collaboration workspaces, private meeting rooms and a fully-functioning pizza theatre, the American company has assured the public of their direct approach to their product and the technology which surrounds it by sparing no expense.

While still keeping their cards firmly close to their chest, Domino’s have stated they intend to use project-based teams to design, develop and test new technologies such as ordering kiosks and a carryout tracker, in a store setting.

Domino’s Innovation Garage will also have a dedicated space for testing delivery innovations, including the GPS delivery tracking experience and the customer interface on autonomous pizza delivery vehicles. In addition to future technology, the facility will hold all of Domino’s current AnyWare ordering technology, in-store technology and a quality assurance lab for testing prototypes.

When speaking about the new innovation project, Domino’s chief technology officer Kelly Garcia said: “Domino’s Innovation Garage is focused on accelerating Domino’s spirit of creativity and collaboration. As a pizza company with a focus on technology, we want our team members to have a workspace that encourages experimentation and fosters an environment to take risks, test innovations and fail-fast so they can bring their best cutting-edge ideas to life for the brand’s customers and stores.”

Understanding their responsibility to the thousands of outlets across the globe, and even those found on our island, Domino’s have continued in their resolve to invest into their product, and give them the edge over any of their competition.

For more information, call Domino’s on 2144 2144 or visit www.dominos.com.mt. Domino’s Malta is a retail and hospitality business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.