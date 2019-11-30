TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Kanzurov 88



ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Domoraud 3, 28 pen

Ħamrun Spartans found little difficulty to overcome the challenge of struggling Tarxien Rainbows to breeze into the fourth round of the FA Trophy at the Hibs Stadium yesterday.

Wilfried Domoraud was the architect behind the Spartans’ victory as the French striker grabbed both goals inside the first 30 minutes of the match to wrap up his team’s qualification.

The Spartans will now progress to a fourth round tie with Division One side Swieqi United after the latter ousted Qormi in a penalty shoot-out on Friday.

The Spartans were without key defender Orestis Nikolopoulos, who is recovering from a muscle injury, and was replaced by young Alessio Capitelli. Jean Claude Debattista started in goal as Manuel Bartolo was rested.

Ħamrun took little time to settle down and in fact they were already ahead after only three minutes. Clayton Failla’s cross was controlled by Wilfried Domoraud inside the area and the French striker acrobatically fired the ball into the net.

Tarxien look rattled and their only response came from a Miguel Ciantar’s cross-shot that was turned to a corner by Debattista.

But the Spartans kept the initiative and on 22 minutes Sofiane Lagzir turned past his marker bu this shot was deflected just over.

The Spartans doubled their lead four minutes later when Lagzir was upended inside the area by Daniel Zerafa and from the resultant penalty Domoraud drilled the ball past Rudy Briffa.

The French forward almost completed his hat-trick four minutes later but headed over from a Triston Caruana corner kick.

Ten minutes from the break, it was Jorge Ailton Santos who came close when he sped past his marker but his low drive was saved by Briffa.

The second half kept the same script of the first and Domoraud should have made it 3-0 on 48 minutes when he was released by Ailton Soares but saw his shot saved by Briffa.

Domoraud remained the more dangerous player for the Tarxien defence and on the hour he was again well picked by Nicola Leone but fired wide.

As the minutes passed, the more it looked that the Spartans were in control of this tie, giving the opportunity to Blasi to bring in some fringe players.

On 70 minutes, the Ħamrun coach gave the nod to Matthew Gauci to make his first-team return after a long term injury when he replaced Clayton Failla.

Substitute Ryan Darmanin had the chance to put his name on the scoresheet when he was put clear by Lagzir but he took too much time to conclude and his shot was blocked.

Seven minutes from time, the Rainbows gave themselves a lifeline when Mambouana’s shot was partially saved by Debattista but Petar Kanzurov was on hand to fire home.

OTHER RESULT

MQABBA 0

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 3

Lucas Caetano 36 pen, 44 pen

Scicluna 58