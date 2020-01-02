Gżira United striker Jefferson is set to leave the BOV Premier League and head to Kuwait after reaching an agreement to sign for Kuwait Sporting Club.

The Brazilian striker has agreed to move to the Middle East on loan with an option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Jefferson has turned out to be a huge acquisition for the Maroons this summer. The former Sliema Wanderers striker has been the major source of goals for his club.

He scored three goals in four appearances in the Europa League qualifiers, including a goal in a stunning 3-2 win over Hajduk Split in Croatia.

Jefferson took his scoring form into the BOV Premier League where he managed to score ten goals in 12 appearances to help the team step up their title push.

The Maroons have already move quickly to replace the Brazilian and are closing in on the capture of Wilfried Domoraud who is set to become the second player to leave Ħamrun Spartans and head to the Maroons.

The French striker has been at loggerheads with the Spartans in the last few weeks over overdue wages and has already written to FIFA to report his club who were given a 15-day notice.

The Spartans, who are already facing a FIFA transfer prohibition over their former forward Mathieu Manset, have informed Domoraud that he no longer formed part of their plans and could leave this month.

The player, however, is still claiming his overdue salaries and this week he has again written to the world governing body on the matter after the Spartans failed to pay their dues to the player despite the two-week notice, meaning that he is free to terminate his contract and join another club.

Domoraud has attracted the interest of several clubs but it is understood that Gżira United have won the race for his signature as they are close to reach an agreement with the powerful forward.

Should this transfer go through, Domoraud will become the second player from Ħamrun Spartans to move to the Maroons this month after they have alread completed the transfer of forward Ryan Darmanin.