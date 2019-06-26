Balzan put on a stirring fight but in the end had to bow to the superior qualities of Domzale who claimed the honours in a seven-goal thriller at the Centenary Stadium, on Thursday.

It was a disappointing outcome to a match which saw Balzan looking a good bet to take a slight lead in next week’s second leg in Slovenia but costly mistakes in defence coupled with fine attacking play from the visitors ensured Domzale held the upperhand in this Europa League first qualifying round tie.

There are still a lot of positives to take for coach Jacques Scerri as Balzan played some slick attacking football but need to be more disciplined in defence if they are to stand any chance of overturning this tie in the return leg next week.

Scerri, the Balzan coach, had only two new faces in his starting XI, namely goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski, who last season was on the books of Birkirkara and striker Stefan Dimic as he opted to keep faith with the majority of the players that led the club to their maiden FA Trophy success.

New signings Artur Faria and Loof were both forced to settle with a place on the bench.

A good start would have been crucial for the Reds but it was not to be as inside four minutes they conceded a penalty. From a corner action, Ivan Bozovic was adjudged to have pulled down Slobodan Vuk and from the spot skipper Senijad Ibricic sent Naumovski the wrong way.

Domzale threatened again on ten minutes when Josip Corluka picked Adam Cerin inside the area but his header was deflected just wide.

The visitors remained the better side and on 26 minutes Naumovski had to charge out of his goal to intercept Ibricic’s cross that looked set to be met by Vuk from a few metres out.

Balzan’s first attempt on target came on the half hour and they should have restored parity. They won a free-kick and Ricardo Correa’s delivery found Uros Ljubomirac unmarked at the far post but the Serbian scrambled his shot from few metres out.

Still, four minutes later, Balzan were not to be denied as in a quick break, Alfred Effiong released Correa who hit a thumping drive that flew past Grega Sorcan.

Balzan were now on song and three minutes later they took the lead.

Effiong was again the creator as his throughball put Ljubomirac through and this time the Serbian blasted the ball past Sorcan.

Balzan endured a scare on the stroke of half-time when Ibricic breezed through the Balzan defence before setting up Matej Podlogar but he was denied by an alert Naumovski.

Miserable start

On the restart, Balzan endured a miserable start, similar to the one suffered in the first half, as after three minutes Domzale drew level.

Podlogar made headway on the right and picked Vuk inside the area to head past Naumovski and restore parity.

The Domzale striker almost struck again a minute later but this time he was denied by the onrushing Naumovski.

Chances kept flowing and Balzan were almost regaled with a third goal when keeper Sorcan passed the ball straight to Dimic but the Reds striker was denied by Domzale’s no.1.

But Dimic more than made up for that miss as on 55 minutes he broke free and set up Effiong with an audacious backheel. The Malta striker made no mistake to put Balzan 3-2 up.

Goals kept flowing and Domzale punished Balzan’s failure to clear the ball on 61 minutes when Bozovic could only block Vuk’s shot and in came Sikosek to blast home.

It could have been worse four minutes later for Balzan had Naumovski not pushed away Skosek’s shot.

But that was just a temporary reprieve as Domzale went on to clinch the winner on 76 minutes.

Corluka sent a fine cross towards Podlogar who anticipated his marker to stab the ball past Naumovski as Balzan ran out of gas.