Fr Effie Masini marked the 40th anniversary of his priesthood ordination with a thanksgiving Mass at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel in Victoria on June 27.

The Mass was animated by Antonella, Valentina and Janelle Rapa.

At the end of Mass, Fr Masini was presented with a silver icon of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu on behalf of the Don Bosco Oratory management as well as a personalised football shirt by the secretary of the Oratory Youths Football Club.

Throughout his four decades of priesthood, Fr Masini offered his pastoral services at the Don Bosco Oratory, at the Sacred Heart Seminary and the Bishop’s Conservatory School.

Fr Masini has been director of the Don Bosco Oratory for the past 17 years.