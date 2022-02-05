An exhibition of photographs marking the administration of the Don Bosco Oratory by the clergy of the Gozo Diocese, after the departure of the Salesian fathers from the island in 1965, is currently on display at the oratory in Victoria.

The Salesians had been called to Gozo by the saintly priest Dun Pawl Micallef, who founded the oratory in the early 1930s. The first stone of the present magnificent building was inaugurated in 1934.

The Salesians of Don Bosco had established the oratory as a religious, cultural, social and sports hub.

The direct administration of the oratory by Gozitan priests has remained a holistic educational force to this very day.

The photographs on display feature various directors of the oratory. Other photographs illustrate various activities, including altar service, sports, drama and carnival participation, undertaken by the oratory’s children and youths since 1965.

The exhibition at the oratory’s foyer is a delight to visit, especially by the old boys of the Don Bosco Oratory.