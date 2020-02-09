The feast of St John Bosco, patron saint of youths, was celebrated at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria. Bishop Mario Grech led a solemn Mass where past pupils of the Oratory were present. The Laudate Pueri choir, under the direction of Canon George Frendo, took part.

At the end of Mass, Oratory’s director Fr Effie Masini presented Mgr Grech with a framed photo showing Mgr Grech, Apostolic Nuncio in Korea Mgr Alfred Xuereb and a group of youngsters together with Bishop Nikol Cauchi at the Don Bosco Oratory. Bishop Grech reciprocated by presenting a book about Pope Francis’s encyclical on the pastoral care of the young to Fr Masini. On behalf of the Don Bosco Past Pupils Association, Mgr Grech presented awards to Felix Grech and Alvin Scicluna. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the association and the 55th anniversary since the Oratory has been entrusted to diocesan priests.

To mark the feast of St John Bosco, whose motto was ‘Give me souls, take away the rest’, Mgr George Tabone blessed pets at St Augustine Square. Victoria and mayor Josef Schembri presented tokens to pet owners.

In the evening, the Leone Band played marches and accompanied the statue of St John Bosco during the procession.

The festivities were concluded with a grand concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech.