World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Monday that the tickets for the Paris Olympics are “expensive” and pleaded for the families of athletes to be given priority by organisers.

Coe, who was chief organiser of the 2012 London Olympics, said in a conference call with news agencies including AFP that he was concerned athletes’ families could miss out on the greatest moment of their careers at next year’s Games.

“It is my responsibility to make sure our sport is delivered in as good an environment as possible and that the French organising committee do everything they can to fill those stadiums even though the ticket prices are, as we know, expensive,” Coe said.

