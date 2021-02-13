Former US president Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Saturday of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Senators voted to acquit him in a 57-43 vote, with seven Republican senators voting alongside Democrats to impeach the former president.

Democrats needed two-thirds of the Senate to vote guilty to convict.

Trump exited office last month but an impeachment vote would have barred him from ever running for office again as well as cost him several privileges granted to former presidents.

In a statement following the vote, Trump said that he had been targeted as part of a political witch hunt and accused the Democratic party of being out to "persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."

His statement made no reference to the violence of January 6, when Trump-backing rioters stormed the US Capitol, forcing it into lockdown. Five people died during the event and more than 140 were injured.

Trump's acquittal had been all but assured after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he would be backing Trump in the vote.

"While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and therefore we lack jurisdiction," McConnell said in an email to his Republican colleagues.

"The Constitution makes perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office," he said. "Given these conclusions, I will vote to acquit."

Trump's defence lawyers argued on Friday that the former president bears no responsibility for the attack on Congress and wrapped up their presentation in just three hours.

This followed two days of evidence from Democratic impeachment managers centred around harrowing video footage of the mob assault on the Capitol.

Trump's defence lawyers called the impeachment unconstitutional and an "act of political vengeance."

They argued that Trump's rally speech near the White House that preceded the January 6 attack, when he told supporters to "fight," was merely rhetorical.]

