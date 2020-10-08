Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is currently exhibiting several paintings from its reserve collection.

The works, in various mediums, styles and themes, belong to contemporary artists, both local and foreign, as well as older pieces.

These include Celia Borg Cardona, Austin Camilleri, Mario Cassar, Walter Coccetta, Gianfranco Ferroni, Luciano Micallef, Savio Mizzi and George Scicluna.

The majority of the exhibits were donated to the museum.

One of the portraits on display is that of Pawlu Mizzi, known as the ‘father of Maltese books’, which was donated by his family on the first anniversary of his death. They also presented an urn and research documents to the museum.

Il-Ħaġar in St George’s Square, Victoria, is open daily, Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 5pm.