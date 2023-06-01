Blood donors will no longer have to worry about parking or driving home dizzy after donating blood as cab company Bolt is, as from Thursday, offering them free rides to and from the blood bank.

Bolt has promised to continue providing the service until the end of the year.

Donors just need to call the blood bank saying they need transport and the bank will book their journeys to the bank and back.

“This initiative is aimed to encourage more donors donate blood on a regular basis for the country to have a more sustainable blood supply,” a spokesperson for the National Blood Transfusion Service said.

“Donors frequently remark about driving and parking issues and this venture will most certainly address this,” transfusion service medical director Monique Debattista said.

The service needs 50 blood bags a day to cover cancer treatment of cancer, elective surgeries, bleeding mothers during delivery, and traumas that follow accidents.

Thalassemia and kidney failure patients also need a regular supply of blood.

“Lately we have been short of blood in all blood groups, especially O and A Positive,” the spokesperson said.

The provision of free rides to and from their blood donation centre is one way to address the issue.

“We understand the dire consequences blood shortage can have on people's lives. By offering free rides to potential donors, we aim to eliminate barriers and encourage more individuals to participate in this life-saving act,” Ryan Mahoney, Bolt country manager said.