To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Malta-China diplomatic relations, Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai presented €2,000 to the Pembroke Atleta Football Club (AFC).

The donation was made possible with the intervention of former minister Reno Calleja, current president of the Malta China Friendship Society.The donation was used by the club to purchase two new goal posts.

Accompanied by Calleja, AFC president Alex Calleja, AFC secretary Julia Caruana and Pembroke mayor Dean Hili, the Chinese ambassador mingled with the children training at the football ground and gave each of them a gift.

In a short speech, Alex Calleja thanked the ambassador for his generous gift, while Hili explained that the council and the Chinese Embassy will soon be neighbours in Pembroke.

Reno Calleja said that China and Malta “have been married” for 50 years.

“Once again, China has shown that this is not a marriage of convenience but one of love,’’ he remarked.