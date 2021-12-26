The Farsons Foundation sponsored the donation of copies of the first book of the Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel stories as a Christmas present to children in Church homes.

Author Charles Buttigieg presented the books to Mark Pellicano, Children’s Service senior manager and Elmer Stanmore, central office senior manager of Fondazzjoni Sebħ, at Dar Fra Diegu in Ħamrun on December 17.

The main aim of Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which takes care of the children in Church homes under its administration, is to offer permanence in the life of these children and so ensure for them a stable environment.

The foundation will be distributing the books among the homes under its direction, as well as at other homes.

The nice character of Karamellu gained a lot of popularity through the much-welcomed stories about him being published on Facebook since the time of the COVID-19 lockdown.

At the core of these stories are examples of a number of values, like how children can be happy with what they have while also looking forward to a better life.

Other examples are the joy of understanding; respecting and helping others, especially members of one’s own community; the abundant benefits of personal communication; and how wonderful it is to remain open-minded in the face of progress.

Buttigieg, who in the book signs as In-Nannu Karm, expressed his hope that the stories and the visuals accompanying them offer pleasant reading to the children about how childhood used to be in years gone by, when life was very different from what it is today.

He said that one very dear memory he has of his own childhood is the time he used to spend playing with friends with simple toys such as glass marbles and balls.

Buttigieg thanked The Farsons Foundation for their support and for making possible the donation of the books to children in Church homes.

Pellicano, on behalf of Fondazzjoni Sebħ and the children, expressed appreciation for the donation. He also thanked The Farsons Foundation and the author.