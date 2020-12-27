Swieqi United Cricket Club chairman Khurram Khan and representative Anil Khan visited Archbishop Charles Scicluna at the Archbishop’s Curia and donated a number of surgical masks.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Swieqi United Cricket club chairman Khurram Khan.

The archbishop thanked the club and praised the initiative and this generous donation, while adding that the masks will be used by staff members and also donated to Church homes. He also conveyed his warm wishes for Christmas.