Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz and BE Health are partnering up with Inspire to raise funds for the Maltese foundation for inclusion and its crucial work within the disability sector.

Guests staying at or making use of any of the services provided by the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz in Gozo will have the opportunity to donate €1 per night or more as part of their final bill. This initiative is optional, meaning that guests can choose whether to leave this donation or not. The donations collected will be passed along to Inspire on a monthly basis.

“Hand in hand with the community support initiative launched by Kempinski Hotels, over at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, we have identified Inspire as the recipient of this initiative. We are truly in awe of the work that the foundation carries out to secure equality and inclusion for persons with disability, and that is why we have chosen it as the receiver. Our hope is that this little contribution from our end continues to sustain the big work that this organisation is delivering in Malta,” Eike Clausen, the hotel’s general manager, said.

Kempinski employs around 22,500 staff members in over 30 countries, 144 of whom are located in Gozo. The company believes that its sense of responsibility should be extended beyond its employees and guests into the communities in which it operates. Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz’s initiative was started with this same spirit.

BE Health is Kempinski’s global corporate social responsibility programme, inviting each hotel in each country to identify a local healthcare concern in their immediate environment and support a local organisation addressing it. The hotel raises funds via its guests and special events to help the organisation meet their objectives.

“At the Inspire Foundation we help hundreds of individuals with various disabilities, ranging from autism, cerebral palsy and several other conditions. Our services rely very much on the benevolence of the public and local institutions that help us continue pushing through with our mission to ensure equality and inclusion. We are truly appreciative of this kind gesture by Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz and thankful to all future clients who choose to support us,” Antonello Gauci, the foundation’s CEO, said.

Inspire draws on many years of experience in educational, therapeutic, social and recrea­tional needs of people with disabilities. It specialises in aiding those on the autism spectrum, having profound multiple learning difficulties and those with challenging behaviour. Its services and disability programmes include occupational therapy, speech and language pathology, therapeutic horseback riding, school outreach programme, multi-sensory therapy and physiotherapy.

For more information, visit https://inspire.org.mt/ or https://www.kempinski.com/en/gozo/hotel-san-lawrenz/.