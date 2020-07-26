Chev. Maurice Mizzi, on behalf of the Spiro Mizzi Foundation, has donated hundreds of blankets, beautiful bed covers, pillows, cushions and plates to a number of philanthropic institutions in Cottonera: Senglea primary school, Senglea parish church, the domestic violence centre Dar Sant’ Anna and St Lawrence Catechism Centre of Vittoriosa.

All these items came from the Mellieħa Bay Hotel which is going to be rebuilt.

Most of the people involved in these centres work long hours without any remuneration, and the Spiro Mizzi Foundation wanted to express its gratitude for the hard work being done by these volunteers in the upbringing of the thousands of young people living in Cottonera.

The foundation still has a few items in stock that are available be donated to other charitable institutions in the Cottonera area.