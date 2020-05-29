The Malta Resuscitation Council has donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Millennium Chapel.

The AED was won by a group of Maltese doctors who represented Malta in the European CPR competition in Slovenia in September 2019.

This defibrillator will be put at the Millennium Chapel and within reach of any emergency in the premises or in the neighbourhood.

The Millennium Chapel Foundation said it was grateful to the Malta Resuscitation Council for their donation.