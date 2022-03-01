When Renata Kreglicka decided to go help Ukrainians refugees crossing into Poland, she asked for donations to fill an extra suitcase she reserved for the trip.

Days later, her apartment and office are filled with three tons of nappies, sanitary towels and wet wipes, 40 new sleeping bags and over 200 new blankets, among other things.

Those are just some of the supplies donated by individuals and local companies to Kreglicka's humanitarian effort.

Kreglicka, a Polish national who lives in Malta, says she has not slept for two days.

She is due to fly to her native Poland on Saturday, to help refugees at the Ukraine-Poland border. She decided to do that after seeing long lines of Ukrainian refugees crossing into her country.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

After booking her ticket, she reached out to friends on Facebook, asking if anyone would happen to have any clothes to donate, that she could take up with her.

That's when things spun out of control.

“My post was seen by Malta Business Aviation Association, who are now organising a whole aircraft full of essential needs for these Ukrainian refugees entering Poland,” Kreglicka said.

“My suitcase turned into an aircraft full of aid- I have no words to describe how it feels to see this happening,” she told Times of Malta.

A man holds a box of nappies as he drops off donations. Photo: Jonathan Borg A man holds a box of nappies as he drops off donations. Photo: Jonathan Borg

What started off as a suitcase has become an aircraft full of donations for Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Her post reached different organisations and individuals, all wanting to help and donate.

“Initially it was all about donating used items, such as clothes or blankets, but now I just received a delivery of 40 brand new sleeping bags, and another foundation, Reaching Cultures has donated over 200 brand new blankets,” she said.

The items will now be flown by plane to the Ukraine-Poland border in the coming days.

Hundreds donate items in Mellieħa

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds turned up at Mellieħa square to drop off blankets, toiletries and clothes. The village square in front of the Parish church saw volunteers organise the donations.

Video: Jonathan Borg

"It is an amazing situation what is happening in Mellieħa. That drop off point blew out of proportion and we have additional vans coming to pick up all the donations," she said.

"Whilst the aircraft will take off later this week, tomorrow we have a van that will take on over 1,200kg of nappies, wipes and baby formula to the border," Kreglika added.

"This is just a small portion of the donations we have received. I have been in contact with volunteers at the border, and they are desperate need of these supplies."

'A small suitcase turned into a countrywide initiative'

She has been in contact with volunteers at the border, who have seen queues of people waiting outside the border as long as 20km.

"It is impossible to say how many people there are, but according to Polish sources there are already 200,000 people have already arrived in Poland," she said.

New sleeping bags, tons of nappies, and bags full of donations- a snap shot of the supplies Renata received over the week. Photo: Renata Kreglicka.

"It's incredible, a small suitcase turned into a countrywide initiative, well done Malta," she said in a cheerful tone.

She said clothes are no longer needed, but basic hygiene items for women and children, nappies, blankets and baby formula are the major needs.

Where can you donate?

Donations can be taken to the offices of DC Aviation (Malta) Ltd., Vaia Legal, AllianceJet, and Emperor Aviation from 9am to 4.30pm, from Monday 28th February to Thursday 3rd March. The shipment is scheduled to depart Malta on Friday 4th March.

DC Aviaiton: Departures Hall, Malta International Airport, Luqa

Vaia Legal: 25/25, Vincenti Buildings, Strait Street, Valletta

Alliance Jet: Level 17, Portomaso Business Tower, St. Julians

Emperor Aviaiton: W Business Centre, Level 3, Triq Karmenu Pirotta, Birkirkara

Hundreds have dropped off donations at Mellieħa this afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Borg

€10,000 donation from The Alfred Mizzi Foundation

A Caritas Malta call for donations to support Ukraine began with a donation of €10,000 from The Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said that they were grateful that Caritas Malta had set up this fund and that they were satisfied and happy to have had the opportunity to take part in the struggle for freedom in Ukraine.

SOS Malta is also collecting money for Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Romanian border.

Those who wish to donate to Caritas Malta Foundation-Emergency Aid Fund can send a cheque to:

Caritas Community Center, Emergency Aid Commission, Mountbatten Street, Hamrun, HMR 1577.

Donations can also be given to parish priests in parishes to pass on to Caritas Malta. Cash donations may also be deposited in the following bank accounts:

HSBC MT22MMEB44897000000089021513051

BOV MT78VALL22013000000040023270071

APS MT31APSB77046000489010489011015

For more information call 22199000