NBA star Luka Doncic scored a sensational 48 points as Slovenia routed Argentina 118-100 in their first game of the Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball tournament on Monday.

On his Olympic debut, the 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard had 31 points in the first half and at one stage was on track to break the Olympic scoring record of 55 points set by Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt in 1988.

His final total still tied the second-highest total in men’s basketball history at the Games.

“It was very special,” Doncic said. “Both for me and the whole team.”

