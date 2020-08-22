Luka Doncic made Dallas history with the NBA team's first playoff triple-double on Friday, but the Slovenian star's left ankle sprain in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers took the sheen off the feat.

"It's not that bad," the 21-year-old told reporters after the 130-122 defeat that left the Mavericks trailing the Clippers two games to one in the best-of-seven Western Conference Series. "A little sprain."

