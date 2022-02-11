Dallas star Luka Doncic poured in a career-high 51 points to propel the Mavericks to a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Slovenian was unstoppable from the opening tip-off, scoring 28 points in the first quarter when he made seven of 10 three-point attempts.

“I felt great,” Doncic said after his first 50-point game, in which he connected on 65 percent of his shots from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. “I felt energy. The shots were hitting, they were switching, they didn’t want me to create, I guess.

“I’m tired as hell right now,” the 22-year-old added.

