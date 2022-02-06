The arrival of Danilo Doncic as Valletta’s new coach failed to have an immediate impact on the team’s fortunes as they suffered a second successive defeat, losing 1-2 to Sirens on Sunday.

The Citizens managed to take an early lead but a brace by Vitor Vieira turned the score into Sirens’ favour who went on to claim three important points in the battle for a spot in the top-six. Sirens regain fifth place, two points behind Ħamrun Spartans and one ahead of Gżira United. Valletta, on the other hand, are now seventh with this being the fifth defeat in six matches.

