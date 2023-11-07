Gianluigi Donnarumma will be given a fierce reception on Tuesday when he faces crisis-club AC Milan at the San Siro for the first time since jumping ship for Paris Saint-Germain and becoming public enemy number one.

Donnarumma enraged Milan supporters when he left as a free agent just over two years ago, costing the seven-time European champions a hefty transfer fee for a goalkeeper considered at the time one of the best, if not the best, in the world.

Milan have lost other players in that manner over the past few seasons, including Serie A title-winning midfielder Franck Kessie, but Donnarumma hurt the most.

