Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he left AC Milan after eight years with the Serie A side for Paris Saint-Germain as he needed a change “to develop, to improve and to become stronger”.

The 22-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer after helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title where he was named player of the tournament.

Reflecting on his time in Milan, Donnarumma told Thursday’s Corriere dello Sport: “I stayed eight years there, it was my home, I have magnificent memories.

“I’ll always be a fan of the club. You can’t brush aside eight years, but I needed a change to develop, improve and become stronger.

