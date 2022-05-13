Gianluigi Donnarumma has warned Paris Saint-Germainthat they must choose between him and rival goalkeeper Keylor Navas next season.

Italian Donnarumma signed from AC Milan last summer to join veteran Navas, 35, who has been in the French capital since leaving Real Madrid in 2019.

Despite stressing his “very good relationship” with Navas, Donnarumma insisted it was out of the question to share the job next season.

