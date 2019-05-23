A man who donated €500,000 to an archconfraternity on condition that it erected a commemorative plaque in his honour and kept it there in perpetuity has filed a judicial letter complaining that the donation document has not been duly registered, as agreed.

The judicial letter was filed on behalf of Chevalier Joseph M. Vassallo against Anthony Casha, as rector of the Archconfraternity of St Joseph at Ta’ Giezu Church, Rabat.

It made reference to a private agreement between the parties dating back to November 2009.

In terms of the agreement, the archconfraternity had allegedly acknowledged “substantial donations” amounting to some €500,000 by Chev Vassallo whose express wish had been the placing of a commemorative plaque in honour of the Vassallo spouses in a prominent place within the oratory of the archconfraternity at the Rabat church. The plaque was to be kept there in perpetuity.

Chev Vassallo complained that ten years down the line, that private agreement had still to be registered at the Public Registry, an obligation which the rector had undertaken on behalf of the archconfraternity and failing which the writing between the parties would not be traceable.

Chevalier Vassallo said that upon learning that the archconfraternity did not intend to honour its obligations to keep the plaque in perpetuity, but would remove it when he passed away, he had requested a copy of the note of enrollment relative of the 2009 agreement

Given that the information he had received was never rebutted publicly and no written “clarification or assurance” had ever been forthcoming, the resulting situation was causing him “anxiety and emotional suffering”.

As a person “who had dedicated a good part of his life and wealth in favour of the archconfraternity which he held so dearly,” the Chev Vassallo said he was aggrieved by the whole affair, even more so since 10 years had lapsed since the original agreement and the enrolment had still not been effected.

In the light of this alleged breach of “contractual obligations” he said he was making a last appeal to the said archconfraternity to abide by its obligations so that the donations be duly acknowledged and his intentions fulfilled, whilst reserving the right to further legal action.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti signed the judicial act.