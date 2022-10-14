A man robbed of €3,000 worth of plumber’s tools, days before he was due to start his plumbing business, has been given his dream back by generous donors.

An online fundraiser has raised €1,255 so far for the Fgura family and a businessperson also stepped in to make up most of the difference.

The family has expressed gratitude for the community’s reaction to its plight.

“I am in shock,” Mary Ann Sant said of the donations.

Her husband, Joseph Sant, was devastated when he found his van empty on Monday morning, robbed of the tools he was planning to use to start the business.

A nursing aide, he was also registered as part-time self-employed in an effort to improve his family's quality of life.

He is now hopeful again, his wife said.

“He was very touched when he learnt that people were collecting money for him. He shed a tear because he couldn’t believe that people would help him like that," she said.

All Joseph Sant's tools were stolen from the back of his van.

Norbert Vella started the fundraiser on Wednesday morning after reading about how Sant’s dream had been shattered.

“Since we are living in very difficult times, I immediately thought of how difficult it will be for them going forward if they lost their savings in this way,” Vella, a self-employed graphic and web designer, said.

Then, on Thursday evening, businessperson Hugh Pace, 71, decided to make up the difference and donate €1,500 to the family.

“I started from nothing, and I really sympathise with people who want to make something of themselves,” Pace said, adding that people had helped him when he was starting out and he wanted to repay the favour.

Another donor said: “With a few drops of charity from everyone, this family can happily go on with their daily routine, peacefully.”

The Sant family has also received donations of tools and services to help the aspiring entrepreneur along the way.

In a video message, Joseph Sant said: “Thank you to all who are helping us earn a living for our family.”

Donations can be sent to the Sant family here.