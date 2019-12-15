Let’s make one thing clear: the Labour Party won not one, but two overwhelming consecutive general elections majorities, not to mention the European Parliament elections. Now you may think – as I do – that it was partly or mostly under false pretences, but that is not how democracies work. People have the right to see out the consequences of their decisions.

If they chose to believe that a thief is not a thief because he says it so convincingly that, jaħasra, he must be right, then they are not only entitled but have the duty to witness the extent of their mistake as the house of cards starts falling when the Lie is finally, inevitably, exposed. And to pay for the cleanup afterwards.

There is no doubt in my mind that Labour has the right and duty to see out its electoral mandate. Only then will we know if Labour, and democracy, can be salvaged from the extraordinary implosion of the government we have witnessed in a few short weeks.

The predictable narrative that is being pushed forward is that this was a case of a few ‘bad apples’ who allowed the baddy businessmen – the latest version of Alfred Sant’s barunijiet – to tempt them and besmirch the party. So these should not be allowed to tarnish the rest by association, and once they are gone the problem is solved.

Who are Evarist Bartolo and the rest trying to fool? Bad apples rot because they have been cut from the tree for too long and left at the mercy of invading bacteria. These particu­lar apples – Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, Joseph Muscat, Chris Cardona, Mario Cutajar, Ian Borg and others lower down the pecking order – were grown and nurtured on the Labour Party tree, or grafted lovingly onto it.

They are not the rejects or the traitors, but the intended fruit of the system of politi­cal patronage and cronyism that origi­nally was Mintoff’s answer to break the hegemony of the ruling classes in the 1950s. Prime Minister Alfred Sant in 1996-98 had tried to curb this mentality. But it is telling that in Labour’s post-1998 narrative, his attempts to preserve meritocracy and the independence of the institutions was perceived as a sign of weakness, one of the reasons for Labour’s defeat.

You will notice that I have included names that have nothing to do with the Panama Papers and with Daphne’s political assassination. This is because the Panama Papers, the great VGH and Electrogas swindles, the systematic pillage of our public service and public sectors, and Daphne’s murder are not the cause of the present crisis. They are the effect.

The real cause is Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri’s win-at-all-costs political strategy of extending Mintoffian patronage and cronyism to all those who were willing to pay the price of loyalty and look the other way. Malta Tagħna Lkoll meant Malta was for the taking, and all, not just Labourites, were welcome to the table, so long as in having their share they let others have theirs.

The Muscat-Schembri table was not one of brotherhood and a new beginning. It was the table where the dons carved up the country, each took possession of their territory and parceled it out to their minions. Schembri and Muscat made greed a legitimate political aspiration.

Their magic trick was to sugar-coat this greed with the high personal and institutional aspirations that had characterised the best of the Fenech Adami administrations. So they lulled the Nazzjonalisti while winking at the Laburisti, under the cover of the last two pathetic years of Gonzi’s increasingly dysfunctional and compromised government.

And all the current cabinet ministers and junior ministers, their staffs and the leaders of the Labour Party all knew this, every single one. They accepted it as the path to power. They did not flinch when the high bar of political accountability that one expects from a functioning western democracy disappeared in smoke and mirrors.

They did not protest when the police and legal systems were nobbled and gelded. They did not protest at the ultimate taboo, the desecration of the dead.

So while I appreciate the sounds that especially Chris Fearne is making in his current media interviews, I and many thousands are weary and wary. We have been here before, heard the stirring words. I would dearly like to hear what he and Robert Abela are saying in their closed meetings with the Labour Party member electorate, and how this compares with what they are saying in public.

I am sure that both Fearne and Abela wish us to read between their public lines that they had to play Muscat’s game since they had no alternative. That they are, at worst, besmirched by association not by actual deeds. Perhaps. But their first 100 days will tell us just how well they have gauged the depth of the chasm we are in, and what it will take to climb out of it.

The real challenge that Muscat’s successor has is not just to do a quick spring-clean, replace the most stinking heads and get down to business as usual. Nor is it only to make some important gestures, such as a public reconciliation with Daphne’s family and civil society, although these are not just welcome but expected marks of decency, civility and institutional maturity.

The real challenge is one of political culture. It is to persuade the average Labour voters that it is in their interests for them, and their party in government, to really live up to the ideals of a truly democratic governance, the ideals that Tagħna Lkoll espoused. That they do not need patronage and cronyism for them and their children to succeed.

We need the Labour Party to clean up its act not only because of Malta’s reputation and economic interests. At a deeper level, we need Labour to finally, truly, believe that they are equals.

A Labour leader that succeeds to climb this lonely mountain will set the standards for politics for generations to come.

He will transform not only his party, but the Nationalist Party as well, now a pale imitation of Muscatian politics. He will be unbeatable. And, more importantly, he will be respected by all.

Toying with the environment

According to the radio adverts of a major toy shop, the first thing that children want this Christmas is a tower crane. Really? Is the sight of the tens of steel dinosaurs grazing on what’s left of our environment such an inspiring one that it’s the first thing our children are putting in their letter to Santa?

Shall we be seeing a miniature tower crane in the quċċija, that quaint Maltese tradition of predicting children’s future professions at their one-year birthday party? Perhaps one of the ‘Applied’ subjects in government’s ‘My Journey’ reform of secondary schools should be: ‘How to become a kuntrattur’.

“Sweetheart, what do you want to be when you grow up: a nurse, a lawyer, a technician, a teacher?”

“No, a Ċaqnu.”

“Darling, we’d be so proud. Just make sure you build us a penthouse on a blokka flets overlooking the sea. By the time you grow up there won’t be anything to see on the other side.”