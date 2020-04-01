The Chamber of Pharmacists is urging the public to only use the Pharmacy of Your Choice emergency delivery service if they really need it after noticing that the service is being abused.

The service is only intended for vulnerable people who have nobody to bring them their needed medicines.

As part of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the health authorities have urged vulnerable people – including over 65s, pregnant women and those with specific chronic conditions – to stay home.

They can go out for basic needs – such as grocery shopping, picking up medicine and medical appointments – if they have no one to help.

“We have had instances of perfectly mobile individuals requesting POYC Emergency Delivery when living a couple of doors away from the pharmacy or who are seen out and about on all sorts of errands. This is not on. Pharmacies have been directed to report any abuse of the emergency service to us,” said chamber president Mary Ann Sant Fournier.

There is a human resource limit to how many deliveries this emergency service can handle

“There is a human resource limit to how many deliveries this emergency service can handle and we do not want to see it abused to the detriment of those who really need it,” she added, as she urged the public to leave this service for those most in need.

POYC patients who are in obligatory quarantine are the only ones automatically entitled to having their medicines delivered to their doorstep.

All the other delivery enquiries will be asked a series of questions to determine if they are eligible.

Patients are not eligible if they are allowed to go out for basic food and medicine.

If they have a younger or able-bodied neighbour or relative who can collect the medicine on their behalf, they are urged to do so.

Once medicine is delivered, the patient must be found at home and there will not be a second try. Patients will then have to make their own arrangements for collection.

“We strongly urge the public to cooperate in any way to alleviate the extra pressures COVID-19 has brought upon normal pharmacy operations.

“We will continue to take care of you if you take care of us. Remember, if a pharmacy has to close for any reason, then the whole community loses an essential health service,” Sant Fournier warned.

Pharmacy etiquette

Pharmacies are closing by directive at 6pm every day, so plan your needs ahead and avoid going at the last minute.

Pharmacies are allowing a maximum of two people at any time in the premises. Some have installed barriers to control entry.

The public must not crowd at the counter, but keep a minimum of one metre away behind any demarcation lines.

It is recommended to make less frequent, but better planned trips to your pharmacy.