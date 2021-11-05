Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has appealed to all clubs to continue to support the local governing body of football’s drive to change how the game is managed in Malta through its new statute.

Speaking during the MFA General Assembly, the association chief said that Thursday’s meeting has showcased the association’s efforts to implement a number of changes to ensure a better future for the ‘Beautiful Game’ in Malta.

“The MFA is currently going through a number of changes that were implemented by other football federations and that we believe will help to improve the game in Malta,” Vassallo said.

“It is important that the association and the member clubs together show their determination to fulfil all the changes needed if we want that we reach higher levels in all areas of the game in the near future.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta