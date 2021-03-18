World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has warned Italy not to be on the “wrong side of history” after a court cleared Olympic champion walker Alex Schwazer of doping.

Schwazer was suspended for eight years just before the 2016 Olympics for testing positive for anabolic steroids, but has claimed he was the victim of foul play.

The samples taken on January 1, 2016, had initially given negative results but a new analysis, the following May, revealed traces of doping products.

