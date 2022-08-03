Food bloggers and restaurant-goers are being urged by the Association of Catering Establishments not to compare the price of homemade meals with that of food served by eateries.

This comparison was unfair, ACE said on Wednesday.

This was one of several issues flagged by the association in a statement in which ACE voiced its concern over reviews shared on blogs and food-related Facebook groups.

"ACE urges local blogs and other social media platforms that are directly or indirectly related to the catering industry to be more prudent, factual, correct, responsible and sensitive in the posts they regularly upload.

"ACE reminds such social media platforms of the responsibility they carry and the impact they have on the industry's wellbeing," the association said.

Asked to elaborate, a spokesperson said bloggers and those writing reviews on Facebook groups tend to generalise when criticising an establishment.

"Not everyone is the same. Just because you had one experience, you cannot generalise," the spokesperson said.

"This is much more important when one keeps in mind the current challenging times the catering industry is facing. Misinformation can only serve to send the wrong message as well as foment unfair comments from the general public.

"ACE hopes common sense will prevail given that this is a time to work together in the interest of the catering industry rather than be divisive by means of unfair and incorrect posts," the statement read.