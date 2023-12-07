Transport Malta has launched a Don't Drink and Drive campaign focusing on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The aim of the campaign is to create a conscience with road users to avoid road accidents.

The campaign video

Transport Malta CEO Jonathan Borg emphasised the importance of such campaigns especially during the festive season.

He appealed to the public to avoid consuming alcohol if driving.

The campaign is supported by the Malta Road Safety Council, the Health Promotion directorate and the road and health ministries.