It is unjust to call for measures that will further impinge on the operation of catering establishments and their livelihood, the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) said on Sunday.

Referring to calls by doctors on Friday for a weekend curfew as they sounded the alarm over the flow of COVID-19 patients to Mater Dei hospital, the ACE said there is no scientific evidence so far that the increase in the spread of COVID-19 is in any way related to catering establishments respecting the protocols in place.

It said its members have been doing their best to ensure the virus is not spread within their establishments and are trying to safeguard their livelihood and that of their employees.

“It is widespread knowledge that various gatherings are occurring in private residences and in hired accommodation places,” more so in Gozo.

In this respect, if the health authorities feel the need of further measures they should regulate visits in households as well as gatherings in hired apartments or other accommodation for the organisation of private gatherings of persons not habitually living together.

ACE encouraged its members to observe protocols and the authorities to further educate the public on the protocols and the dangers of gatherings beyond those allowed, wherever they occurred.