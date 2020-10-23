Borussia Dortmund have been told to forget about social distancing and get stuck into arch-rivals Schalke in Saturday’s derby as they look to challenge RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.
Sports director Michael Zorc was fuming as Dortmund crashed to a 3-1 defeat to Lazio in Rome on Tuesday in their opening Champions League game after standing back from too many tackles.
Covid-19 has cast a shadow over the Bundesliga this week with Werder Bremen, who host Hoffenheim Sunday, cancelling training Thursday after an unnamed player tested positive.
Second-place Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday without Germany winger Serge Gnabry who sat out Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of Atletico Madrid after a positive test for the virus.
