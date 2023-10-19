Bicycle lessons for children and adults, revised speed limits, and cycle routes that can be followed on Google Maps are among the government's plans to increase the number of people who commute by bicycle.

A white paper published on Thursday includes 30 measures that aim to increase the number of people who primarily travel by bicycle.

Among them is offering cycling lessons to adults who may never have learned.

The document also says that schools will also offer cycling lessons to children as an extracurricular activity.

"We envision a future where cycling is not just an activity for the weekend enthusiast but a safe day-to-day option for commuting and mobility in general," transport minister Aaron Farrugia writes in the consultative document's foreword.

Attached files The cycling strategy white paper

People can send their opinions on the strategy via a survey till November 23.

The questionnaire also asks about the commuting habits of respondents.

Farrugia said that the Ministry will have a finalised version of the National Cycling Strategy by the end of the year.

A spokesperson confirmed that the government should then adopt the strategy in January.

One measure proposed in the document says that speed limits will be reduced to protect cyclists.

"Areas typically frequented by cyclists should be designated at 30km/hr or less," the document says.

Laws will also be updated to reflect speed limits in cycle-friendly areas, the document suggests.

The white paper also mentions a "National Cycle Route Network".

Last October, Farrugia promised to build over 50 km of cycle routes in a five-year, €35 million plan.

That plan will see its first phase implemented in the Grand Harbour area.

The cycling network should be easy to follow through Geographic Information System platforms, like Google Maps, the consultation document says.

The white paper says that the transport ministry and Planning Authority will also work together to improve cycling infrastructure, like on-street parking.

The PA will also explore introducing new requirements, like bicycle stalls, showers, and storage facilities for places of work and shopping centres.

Cycle lanes will also be designed according to international standards, the document says.

People will also be encouraged to cycle to busy bus stops by installing secure bike stalls in key areas.

Other bus stops next to areas of interest will provide bike-sharing services.

Some buses might also board bicycles, according to the document.