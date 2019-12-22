If you’re heading to a bar or restaurant during the Christmas period, hold on tight to your belongings.

Theft in such establishments increases in December, according to police who are urging the public to be more cautious.

“During the festive period, the Malta Police Force always reminds everybody to exert more caution. Bags and handbags must never be left unattended or open,” says senior Inspector Fabien Fleri from the Criminal Investigations Department.

“When one is attending an open air activity and is in a crowd, one must take more care of their belongings. We also appeal to people not to carry large amounts of cash and, if possible, to use credit cards.”

A statistical breakdown of different types of theft reported to police over the past years show that certain crimes – such as pick pocketing and home burglaries – peak in summer when holidaymakers flock to Malta and Maltese leave the island on vacation.

December, on the other hand, experiences an increase in theft from patrons at bars and restaurants.

This does not come as a surprise to Abigail Mamo, who heads the Chamber for Small and Medium Enterprises (GRTU), and Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Both agreed that, as people flock to bars and restaurants at this time of year, the chances of becoming a victim of theft increase. However, they did not get any reports from members flagging this as an alarming issue.

“When there are more people in shops, bars and restaurants, these things are expected. Our members will be very busy and, since this is something to be expected, they don’t report it,” Ms Mamo said.

Inspector Fleri pointed out that, as people go on vacation at Christmastime, it is also important that they take precautions to avoid being burgled.

“If one is going abroad for a holiday, never say or write on social media that you are abroad. One should post pictures or videos when arriving back home. If going abroad, arrange with a neighbour to empty the letter box. Never leave large amounts of cash at home and make sure all doors and windows are safely locked,” he said.

Source: National Police System

Shop safely

▪ Take care of your belongings when in a crowd.

▪ Be wary of bystanders when using an ATM.

▪ Don’t carry too much cash on you.

▪ If shopping online, check security features of payement gateways.

▪ Don’t leave shopping in your car.