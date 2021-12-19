Producers stress that precautions are being taken to keep theatres COVID-free, and that performances can be enjoyed safely this festive season.

As a number of festive theatre productions get ready to raise their curtains this week, producers face the depressing prospect of dwindling ticket sales – despite the extensive precautions being taken to keep audiences safe in accordance with all current restrictions.

“Ticket sales were booming, until the Government announced the recent mask mandate and people started to get cold feet,” said Wesley Ellul, co-producer of the Comedy Knights, which has moved to much-larger MFCC in Ta' Qali from its home at the Salesians in Sliema to ensure all COVID restrictions could be observed safely.

Ellul believes giving people the chance to enjoy the arts is equally as important as ensuring venues are safe for patrons to frequent. He stresses that every precaution possible is being taken to make theatres some of the safest places possible, and adds that it would be regrettable for people to miss out on the arts when they don’t have to.

Comedy Knights in rehearsal.

“The fact of the matter is that, in Malta, no one so far have ever been contract traced to an artistic event, such as a theatre show – no matter how large or how many people attended. This puts arts venues among some of the safest places that you can be. We hope that the many festive shows that have been creatively put together for the whole family to enjoy, will be enjoyed,” he said.

Howard Keith, president of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association and a regular event organiser, agrees the recent mask mandate has impacted ticket sales. This will make it harder for Christmas show to remain viable and could put the careers of those in the arts industry even further at risk.

“We have received several reports from ticket providers and event organisers that ticket sales took a downward dive as soon as the mask mandate was announced,” he said. “Some were only affected for the first couple of days after the announcement before getting back on track, while others are still finding it hard to boost ticket sales again. The effects are psychological because it has made people fearful about going out again. Sadly, I suspect it’s going to take a long time before previous ticket trends and audience numbers get back on track, which is a huge shame.”

Ellul, who produced a sell-out Christmas show for 10 consecutive years before the pandemic, laments that – like many events-related businesses – theatres had to be closed for months, severally impacting both those in the industry and their audiences.

“Event spaces had only recently reopened to welcome audiences. As producers, we are very aware of our responsibility to the public and are taking every precaution possible to ensure are shows are safe and can welcome as many people as possible.”

And there’s certainly a plethora of artistic events taking place for audiences to enjoy this Christmas – from comedy shows for audiences of all ages and concerts featuring local celebrities to family-friendly events such as The Twits and Toi Toi’s Carols at Christmas and Christmas Classics at Teatru Manoel.

Massimo Zammit, Teatru Manoel’s CEO, said that, despite COVID-19, the eagerness towards live performance is palpable, even though some patrons are still concerned about returning to the theatre.

“Teatru Manoel is constantly doing its utmost to offer reassurance and peace of mind to anyone who visits the theatre. All protocols are being followed to guarantee a place where families can gather to enjoy a relaxed hour or so in each other’s company, without concerns for their health.”

It's with this stringent approach to safety that Ellul said makes him hopeful audiences won’t let a fear of the virus destroy some of their favourite Christmas traditions. “Instead, I hope they take a look at the precautions being taken by shows like the Comedy Knights and they choose to join us – with their masks on, and ready to take a lighter look at life in Malta.”

He explained that shows like the Comedy Knights are created to entertain audiences and make people laugh – but adds they also give performers and creatives a vote of encouragement. “The past couple of years haven’t been at all easy for those working in the arts! For many, these Christmas shows are their first opportunity to get back on stage to do what they do best.

“So, our show is definitely going forward, and safety measures will be in place to allow for socially distant seating for people that want it. Everyone has the space to enjoy the theatre this Christmas, and we very much hope as many people as possible will choose to join us!” Ellul added.

