England captain Harry Kane called for cool heads after the Three Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary on Tuesday to suffer their worst home defeat for 94 years.

Gareth Southgate’s men are now staring at relegation from the top tier of the Nations League after their humiliation at Molineux compounded a run of four games without a win.

However, it is his side’s form just five months out from the World Cup that is of most pressing concern for Southgate.

England are considered among the favourites in Qatar after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and narrowly losing out on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy.

