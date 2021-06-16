Paul Pogba said that he doesn’t want Antonio Rudiger suspended retrospectively after the German defender appeared to bite the French midfielder during their country’s UEFA Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday night.

France beat Germany 1-0 in Munich on Tuesday, with Mats Hummels’ own goal settling the match in favour of the world champions France.

The Chelsea defender was caught on camera moving in towards Pogba’s back and then leaning his head forwards.

It then appeared that he tried to sink his teeth through the jersey, leaving his opponent visibly reeling and confused.

